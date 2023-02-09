AIADMK’s chances for victory bright, says Vasan

MADURAI: AIADMK has a bright chance of winning the ensuing bypoll in Erode East constituency, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president GK Vasan said in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

People, who voted the DMK-led coalition parties to power, felt that they had been deceived, as the ruling party over the past 21 months did not implement any welfare scheme for the people. Therefore, now, in the minds of people, it has created resistance to the government, Vasan told reporters.

Many parts of the Delta districts experienced continuous rains and two months ago, heavy rainfall in Sirkazhi of Mayiladuthurai district caused extensive damage to crops. After inspecting and interacting with farmers, the government did not help all those affected. Four districts in the Delta region were worst hit by the rainfall and the TMC has been repeatedly demanding the state government to provide compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre for every farmer who suffered crop damage. But, the government did not heed to the demand.

Moreover, the TMC leader said the officials concerned were not properly instructed by the government to take stock of the damage. It’s concerning that the needs of the farmers were being neglected, he added.