9 new cases in State, including 1 int’l passenger

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 9 new COVID cases including a case from Tbilisi on Thursday. TN’s total number of cases reached 35,94,708. Chennai recorded 3 cases, followed by Kancheepuram with 2 cases, and Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari and Tiruvallur had a case each. The State has 36 active cases including those kept in isolation.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was at 0.2% with the highest in Ranipet and Vellore – 0.8% each. Tiruvallur had 0.7% TPR and Chennai was at 0.5%. As many as five patients recovered and were discharged across the State on Thursday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,619.