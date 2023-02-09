9 new cases in State, including 1 int’l passenger
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 9 new COVID cases including a case from Tbilisi on Thursday. TN’s total number of cases reached 35,94,708. Chennai recorded 3 cases, followed by Kancheepuram with 2 cases, and Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari and Tiruvallur had a case each. The State has 36 active cases including those kept in isolation.
The test positivity rate (TPR) was at 0.2% with the highest in Ranipet and Vellore – 0.8% each. Tiruvallur had 0.7% TPR and Chennai was at 0.5%. As many as five patients recovered and were discharged across the State on Thursday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,56,619.
