63-year-old man gets 6-yr imprisonment for abusing nine-year-old girl

TIRUCHY: The Thanjavur Court on Wednesday awarded six years imprisonment to a 63-year-old man who sexually abused a nine-year-old girl. Thangavel, a resident of Peravurani in Thanjavur had kidnapped a nine-year-old girl from the locality and sexually abused her on August 12, 2020.

The girl passed on the information to her parents who lodged a complaint with Pattukkottai All Women police. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Thangavel under various IPC sections, including the Pocso Act and arrested him. On Wednesday, judge Sundarajan who heard the case awarded six years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 12,000 to Thangavel.