32 fishers booked for hurling crude bomb at boat

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Coastal Security Group in Kudankulam, Tirunelveli district, have launched action against 32 country craft fishermen from Idinthakarai, after being charged with hurling a crude bomb at a mechanized boat, which belongs to Kanniyakumari district. The Kudankulam Marine police filed cases against them under Sections of the Explosive Substances Act, sources said on Wednesday.

The horrendous incident occurred at mid sea on February 6 when five mechanized boats aboard fishermen were allegedly fishing in waters within five nautical miles offshore in violation of the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act.

Some of the Idinthakarai fishermen on board three country boats closed in on one of the mechanized boats that sailed off Kanniyakumari coast and hurled a crude bomb in ire. Based on a complaint, a case was filed. The Fisheries Department officials are also enquiring, sources said.