162 private schools in Tamil Nadu functioning sans approval

CHENNAI: Following complaints of private schools misusing approval for one school to open several other schools in TN, the Directorate of School Education learned that 162 private schools are functioning without approval after conducting a probe.

Apart from government and government-aided schools, there are over 11,000 self-financing schools under the school governing body. The schools are required to obtain documents such as Non Objection Certificate (NOC).

Details of these 162 schools have been collected and a notice would be issued seeking explanation. Following which the Directorate of Matriculation Schools would take appropriate action.