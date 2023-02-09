1,444 rescued bonded labourers rehabilitated in last 5 yrs

CHENNAI: The State Labour Department has rehabilitated 1,444 rescued bonded labourers in the last five years. It was a part of the integrated approach by various stakeholders to achieve bonded labour free Tamil Nadu, said Commissioner of Labour Atul Anand.

Administering the oath against the bonded labourer system during the Bonded Labourer System Abolition Day Awareness Programme, Anand said that the labour department along with revenue, police and judiciary were taking several measures to end bonded labour systems in the state.

The government had disbursed Rs 3.03 crore as rehabilitation of the rescued bonded labourers between March 2017 and December 2022.