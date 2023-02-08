Udhayanidhi Stalin to campaign for Elangovan for 3 days

Udhayanidhi Stalin
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and DMK’s Youth Wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin would campaign for the alliance Congress party’s candidate EVKS Elangovan for the Erode East constituency bypoll for three days. He was one among the 40 star campaigners from the DMK party.

He would kickstart his campaign on February 19, covering 28 spots. The following day, he would campaign in 30 spots in Erode East Constituency. He would return to the constituency for the last leg of the campaign on February 24, according to a statement from the DMK party.

Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin and party senior leaders Duraimurugan, T R Baalu, K N Nehru, I Periyasamy, Kanimozhi, E V Velu and A Raja would also campaign for Elangovan.

