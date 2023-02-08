Two infants among four immolated in Cuddalore
CUDDALORE: Four persons, including two infants, were charred to death on Wednesday after being set on fire following a marital discord in Sellankuppam here, police said. The victims were identified as Sathguru, Tamilarasi (48), her eight-month-old girl, along with a two-year-old girl residing in the neighbourhood.
Dhanalakshmi, Tamilarasi's sister, had moved into the latter's place in Cuddalore a year ago after constant quarrels with her husband Sathguru. Today, he barged into Tamilarasi's house with a petrol can and poured it on them, including himself, and set everyone on fire. Tamilarasi, her infant, Sathguru and another toddler died while a local resident was admitted to Cuddalore GH with burns.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android