Two infants among four immolated in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Four persons, including two infants, were charred to death on Wednesday after being set on fire following a marital discord in Sellankuppam here, police said. The victims were identified as Sathguru, Tamilarasi (48), her eight-month-old girl, along with a two-year-old girl residing in the neighbourhood.

Dhanalakshmi, Tamilarasi's sister, had moved into the latter's place in Cuddalore a year ago after constant quarrels with her husband Sathguru. Today, he barged into Tamilarasi's house with a petrol can and poured it on them, including himself, and set everyone on fire. Tamilarasi, her infant, Sathguru and another toddler died while a local resident was admitted to Cuddalore GH with burns.