Stalin to visit Salem for zonal review meeting on Feb 15, 16

Security arrangements are being made ahead of the CM's visit to Salem.
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will next visit Salem in the series of zonal review meetings. He will visit the western TN district on February 15, 16.

The Salem zone comprises Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. The Chief Minister will hold discussions about the development projects and fund allocations with district Collectors and departmental officials.

Officials in these regions are engaged in collating development works going on since 2021-22.

Meanwhile, security arrangements are being made ahead of Chief Minister's visit to Salem.

