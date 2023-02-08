Stalin to launch 2nd phase of 'Puthumai Penn' scheme

CHENNAI: As many as 1,16,342, including 12,000. dropouts, benefitted from the first phase of the "Puthumai Penn" scheme.

Following its success, Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the second phase of the "Puthumai Penn" scheme today (Wednesday) to benefit 1,043,471 more students.

Stalin will inaugurate the scheme at a function to be held at Pattabiram Hindu College, Tiruvallur District.

In this ceremony, Higher Education Minister Ponmudy, Minister Geetha Jeevan, and Minister Nasar, Members of Parliament, the Legislative Assembly, the Principal Secretary of Social Welfare and Women's Rights Department, the Director of the Social Welfare Department, and other senior government officials will be part.

In the 1st phase launch, a ceremony was held in Chennai on (5.9.2022) in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, on behalf of the Department of Social Welfare and Women's Rights, under the Muvalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Guarantee Scheme. Students from Classes 6 to 12 received Rs. 1000/-