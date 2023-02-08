People’s confidence on TN govt doubled in 20 months: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the confidence of the people in his government has doubled over the last 20 months than what it was when they voted for his party.

Attributing the rise in the level of people's confidence to the government's tireless work, governance and welfare measures, the Chief Minister said the government was taking several measures to take the state to the top position on all fronts. He said while addressing the gathering of the fourth national conference of Synod of Pentecostal Churches, which was held in Madurai, through video conference from his camp office.

Referring to his meeting with Daniya, the nine-year-old girl who underwent facial reconstruction surgery with government support, he said the child was happy seeing me. "I want to see the same happiness on the faces of the people of the state," he said and thanked the representatives of the community for appreciating his government for his effective administration for the betterment of the people of all sections.

He listed out the various welfare schemes for the minorities and assured that his government will look into the representations of the minorities and implement them in a phased manner. The schemes included allotment of Rs 2 crore for SHG groups of the christian community, and Rs 5 crore to renovate churches.

Recalling President Droupadi Murmu's recent speech where she highlighted the pluralism of the country, he said it is the unity in diversity that has helped the nation march ahead.