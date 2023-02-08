NGT stops construction of tourist facilities at Tazhuthali Kuppam estuary

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TTDC) to stop construction of toilets, huts and other facilities in Tazhuthali Kuppam estuary near Cheyyur.

The Tribunal also directed the TTDC to maintain the status quo until further orders are proposed.

T Kannappan and S Panneer of Tazhuthali Kuppam filed a complaint with the Tribunal saying that the TTDC is constructing toilets, huts with concrete flooring and piling, compound wall and others at the estuary.

"The Tazhuthali Kuppam estuary is where the Odiyur lagoon joins the sea. A branch of the Buckingham canal branches from this estuary and runs further towards Marakanam. This area is ecologically sensitive – it is an important olive ridley turtle nesting area. The banks of the estuary are lined with rich mangroves and the bed of the estuary has extensive seagrass beds," the petition said.

Following the construction activities, the applicants collected GPS coordinates of the area where the TTDC is carrying out construction and on verification of the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) map, they found that the area falls in the areas classified as CRZ IB (InterTidal zone) and No development zone of CRZ III.

While ordering status quo, the Tribunal posted the further hearing on March 8.