Nellai rivers interlinking to be over by March: Speaker

After taking part in the ‘Pudhumai Penn Thittam,’ scheme’s second phase launch, Appavu told reporters that almost 90 per cent of the river interlinking project work has been completed so far. To a query on compensation for farmers, who suffered crop loss in heavy rains, in the Delta region, he said the ongoing government is for the welfare of farmers. Now, the state government has announced enhanced compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare against Rs 12,000 as compensation provided by the previous AIADMK government. Tamil Nadu was the first state in India to have provided free pumpsets to farmers for agriculture and further during the regime led by former CM M Karunanidhi, farm loans of Rs 7,000 crore were waived off in the interest of the farmers.