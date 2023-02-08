Erode East by-poll: Stalin to campaign on Feb 24

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will campaign for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan on February 24 ahead of the Erode East by-poll on February 27.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will reportedly campaign on February 19.

Legislature of Erode East was declared vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa. Congress was once again given this seat to contest under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

Everaa's father and senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan was made the candidate of Erode East.

So far, candidates of AIADMK, Congress, NTK and DMDK have filed nominations along with scores of independents. Scrutiny of nominations would take place today and the final list of candidates would be published on Friday as that is the last day to withdraw nomination.

The Erode East constituency by-polls will be held on February 27 and couting of votes would take place on March 2.