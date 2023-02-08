TamilNadu

EPS holds talks with election working committee in Erode

This is the first election working committee meeting after EPS-led AIADMK retained 'two leaves' symbol.
Edappadi Palaniswami with committee members
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and AIADMK's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is holding a discussion with 107-member election working committee, ahead of Erode East by-poll.

Members from coalition parties also took part in the meeting.

The discussion was held at a private resort in Erode's Villarasampatti. This is the first election working committee meeting after EPS-led AIADMK retained 'two leaves' symbol.

