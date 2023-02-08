EPS holds talks with election working committee in Erode

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister and AIADMK's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is holding a discussion with 107-member election working committee, ahead of Erode East by-poll.
Members from coalition parties also took part in the meeting.
The discussion was held at a private resort in Erode's Villarasampatti. This is the first election working committee meeting after EPS-led AIADMK retained 'two leaves' symbol.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android