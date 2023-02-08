Courses offered by TN polytechnics cross 100 mark; more on the anvil
CHENNAI: The number of diploma courses in polytechnic colleges across Tamil Nadu has crossed 100 with more courses being planned in the coming academic year. The Higher Education Department is also planning to alter the existing courses as per the latest requirement of the industry across the country.
A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which controls all polytechnic colleges in the State, said there are 102 diploma courses available for students.
“Around 10 courses were introduced every year,” the official said. “This year, 6 women-friendly diploma courses including web technologies and ECG technology were introduced for the academic year 2022-23 to increase enrolment of women in polytechnic colleges. The State government had also introduced Tamil medium courses in civil and mechanical engineering. This would help the student to avail benefits of reservation under Persons Studying in Tamil Medium (PSTM) category for government jobs.”
Similarly, industry need-based add-on courses for final year students in government polytechnic colleges were introduced in collaboration with TN Skill Development Corporation to enhance employability skills and working knowledge. “The courses are mechanical engineering (CNC Operator Machining Technician), electrical and electronics engineering electrical assembly operator – control panel and electronics and communication engineering PLC assembly operator,” he said.
The official said that a separate technical team from DOTE was instructed to stay abreast with industry development and needs. “Officials will update the curriculum team, which decides whether to introduce new courses. A detailed review meeting would take place to prepare the syllabus for new courses,” he added.
