Courses offered by TN polytechnics cross 100 mark; more on the anvil

“Around 10 courses were introduced every year,” the official said. “This year, 6 women-friendly diploma courses including web technologies and ECG technology were introduced for the academic year 2022-23 to increase enrolment of women in polytechnic colleges. The State government had also introduced Tamil medium courses in civil and mechanical engineering. This would help the student to avail benefits of reservation under Persons Studying in Tamil Medium (PSTM) category for government jobs.”