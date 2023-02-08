Central team inspects paddy at DPCs in Delta

When they interacted with the farmers, they insisted the team recommend a relaxation of the moisture condition. “While the samba and thaladi harvest were in full swing, the unseasonal rains disrupted the harvest and damaged the paddy. Since the water failed to recede, our efforts to rescue the crop went futile. Most of the crops submerged in water for a few days resulting in a total loss,” said Cauvery V Dhanapalan, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.