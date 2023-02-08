Campaigning picks up steam after closing of nominations

It was the DMK, which kicked off the campaign for its alliance Congress party, even before the announcement of the candidature of EVKS Elangovan. Yet, the political battle gathered momentum only after the AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu filed his nomination to contest on Two Leaves symbol, after a long drawn confrontation with O Panneerselvam. On Wednesday, AIADMK ex-minister RB Udhayakumar donned the role of a tea master and ironed clothes to grab attention of voters. As he was engaged in door-to-door canvassing seeking votes for his party’s candidate, Udhayakumar suddenly stepped into a teashop and prepared tea for customers at Periyar Street.