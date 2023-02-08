Campaigning picks up steam after closing of nominations
COIMBATORE: Campaigning for Erode East bypolls has picked up steam with a steady stream of leaders from both the DMK and AIADMK descending on the constituency to garner votes for their candidates.
It was the DMK, which kicked off the campaign for its alliance Congress party, even before the announcement of the candidature of EVKS Elangovan. Yet, the political battle gathered momentum only after the AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu filed his nomination to contest on Two Leaves symbol, after a long drawn confrontation with O Panneerselvam. On Wednesday, AIADMK ex-minister RB Udhayakumar donned the role of a tea master and ironed clothes to grab attention of voters. As he was engaged in door-to-door canvassing seeking votes for his party’s candidate, Udhayakumar suddenly stepped into a teashop and prepared tea for customers at Periyar Street.
His next stop, as he walked a little distance in the same neighbourhood was at a roadside ironing shop. For a while, he ironed the clothes, while sporting a smile for the shutterbugs.
“The DMK is relying on money power and authority, but the AIADMK is meeting people with truth, which has created a big impact. People are upset with DMK over power tariff hike, property tax hike and for failing to implement its poll promises. The law and order situation in the state has also become questionable,” he told reporters.
In a similar vein, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami drank tea at a shop on four road area in Villarasampatti. Accompanied by KA Sengottaiyan, KV Ramalingam, SP Velumani and others and engaged in an animated discussion, while sipping tea by sitting on a bench at the tea stall.
From DMK, some of the prominent Ministers, including KN Nehru, EV Velu and V Senthilbalaji have been camping in the constituency for campaigning. For the past several days, they have been meeting people and receiving petitions, while assuring them to resolve them after polls.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android