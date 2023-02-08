Annamalai slams Kanimozhi for raising issues against Centre in Parl

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday rebutted DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government in the ongoing Parliament session.

In a series of tweets, Annamalai pointed out Kanimozhi's question about the non-reference of Thirukural in the Parliament Speeches. She questioned whether BJP forgot to mention about Thirukural since there was no election in Tamil Nadu. Responding to this, he tweeted about the Pen shaped monument for former chief minister M Karunanidhi and wondered if it should be a foot taller than Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari .

"We wish she is reminded that our PM praised the Tamil language in the recently concluded Pariksha Pe Charcha (Exam Warriors). During#KashiTamilSangamam, our PM released Thirukural in 13 languages," he said and sought and explain why her party wants a pen statue 1 foot taller than the Thiruvalluvar statue.

He also wrote off the Kanimozhi speech on global hunger index by stating that it was published by NGOs from Ireland and Germany. It was driven by incorrect data. "Incidentally, DMK MPs have conveniently forgotten IMF lauding our food security scheme which prevented a rise in extreme poverty during the pandemic," he said and questioned why there was no news on DMK's promise to provide 5.5 lakh jobs.