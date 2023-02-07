Youth hangs to death over Rs 5L loss in online rummy game in Madurai

MADURAI: A 26-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide in a house near Annanagar in Madurai after he lost a lot of money in online rummy. The deceased has been identified as M Gunaseelan, a native of Salem. The body was found hanging in the house at Tahsildar Nagar First Street on Sunday night, sources said.

Annanagar police inspected the spot and enquired. Investigations revealed that the deceased victim stayed along with his brother Pasupathi (25) at the locality. Gunaseelan was said to have played online rummy game for the past six months and lost almost Rs 5 lakh. He did not send money to his family in Salem after losing money in the online game. A dejected Gunaseelan made up his mind to end his life. Based on a complaint lodged by Pasupathi, police have filed a case.