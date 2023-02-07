The deception of ‘green’ when alien species invade

Explaining the impact of such invasive alien species, the official said that they’d spread rapidly and prevent other native species from surviving in the forest areas. “Mucuna will cover the land like a blanket; even sunlight would not penetrate. This would affect the biodiversity of the forest. For the layman, the forest covered with alien species would look greener. But the forest areas are becoming green deserts rendering the land unusable for other purposes,” lamented the forester.