Tenkasi kidnap case: Police told to obtain woman’s confession

A software engineer Mariappan Vineeth of Kottakulam, Sengottai taluk, Tenkasi district, in a habeas corpus petition sought the court’s direction seeking to bring the woman, a native of Gujarat, whom he married, back to Tenkasi. Over the last six years, the petitioner said both himself and the woman were in love with each other.

However, they left their houses on December 27 last year and moved to Nagercoil. Their fathers then lodged a complaint with police about ‘woman missing’ and ‘man missing’. The woman on January 4, 2023 made a statement before the Courtallam Inspector that she wanted to marry Vineeth, the petitioner and expressed her wishes against staying with her parents. On January 14, her parents along with henchmen tried to abduct her from Tenkasi. Seeking protection, an online complaint was made to the Chief Minister’s grievance cell on January 17.