Six quizzed by CB-CID in Kodanad case

COIMBATORE: A team of CB-CID sleuths on Tuesday quizzed six persons in connection with Kodanad heist-cum-murder case. Six persons, including Selva, an AIADMK functionary, Jayaseelan who runs a shop in Kotagiri, Kodanad estate worker Krishnamurthy, Rajesh, Selvam and Manikandan were summoned for an inquiry at the CB-CID office in PRS Grounds in Coimbatore.

The inquiry which began at 10 am stretched for around eight hours to end in the evening around 6pm. Based on the information gathered from them, the CB-CID sleuths are likely to issue summons for more persons for inquiry in the coming days.