Latheri shops closed seeking action against man who assaulted two men

VELLORE: Shops in Latheri, 16 km from Vellore downed shutters demanding arrest of the person who assaulted AIADMK and DMK men on Sunday. Police said that Babu (34) AIADMK’s Vellore district youth wing deputy secretary had a tea stall in the Latheri bus stand. A few days ago, one Satish Kumar (34) ransacked the tea stall next to Babu’s due to which he was arrested and released on bail.

He came to Babu’s shop in an inebriated condition and stating that Babu was the reason for his arrest attempted to assault him. He was chased away. However, Sathish Kumar returned and assaulted Babu with a knife and wounded him and Sudhakar a DMK cadre who attempted to save Babu. Neighbours rushed both to a private hospital in Vellore and attempted to stage a road roko. Police promised action and dispersed them. However, as no action was taken, shopkeepers shut shops on Monday.