HC moved for barring TN film producers’ council election

CHENNAI: A section of members of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council approached the Madras High Court for a direction to restrain the office bearers of Tamil Nadu Film Producers' elections.

At least eight members of the association had filed a civil suit to halt the election scheduled on March 26 for the Office Bearers and Executive Committee Members.

"Clause No27 of the Bye-law of the Defendant Association stipulates that the defendant association shall conduct an Annual General Body Meeting once every year not later than September 30 at the time and place as may be determined by the Executive Committee. The election for the Office Bearers and Executive Committee Members of the Association shall be conducted and announced at the General Body once in three years,” the petitioners said in their affidavit.

They further said that the association had failed to appoint an election officer as stipulated under Clause No 17 of the Bye-laws of the Association.

"However, in the election notice issued on February 2, it is stated that the election of the office bearers and Executive Committee Members of the association shall be conducted on March 26 by a retired judge without mentioning the name of the said retired judge," the petitioners noted.

The resolution passed by the EC meeting or the election notice issued is not in consonant with Clause No 17 of the Bye-law of the association.

The matter will be heard once the numbering procedures are completed.