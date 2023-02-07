Carcass of dog found inside overhead tank in Sivakasi

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, the carcass of a dog was discovered inside an overhead tank supplying water to the residents of Pudukottai panchayat area in Virudhunagar district.

According to reports, the operator of the tank did not load water last Saturday in order to clean it as instructed by the village administration.

As there was a foul stench when he arrived to clean the water tank on Monday morning, the operator reported the incident to the police. On arriving at the spot, the cops discovered a dead dog inside the tank.

The dog was found rotten and police said it may have died a few days ago. Soon after the police informed the authorities about the incident, District Development Officers inspected the tank and sent the carcass for post-mortem examination. The tank was subsequently cleaned.

Panchayat President Kaliswari M Pudupatti filed a complaint regarding the same. Police suspect that someone might have killed the dog and dumped it in the tank. Further investigation is under way.