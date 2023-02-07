Blast accused taken to cracker shop by NIA

COIMBATORE: The NIA took an accused in the Coimbatore car blast case to a cracker shop in Selvapuram for an inquiry. Inquiries by NIA sleuths revealed that Mohammed Azarudeen had bought powerful crackers from a shop in Selvapuram and segregated those chemicals to make bombs by watching YouTube.

Therefore, the officials took him to the cracker shop to gather information on the type of crackers he bought, quantity of purchase and whether he was alone or was accompanied by others. Based on his information, the NIA sleuths are likely to carry out further inquiries.