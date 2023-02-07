Representative image
Representative imageFile Photo
TamilNadu

Blast accused taken to cracker shop by NIA

Inquiries by NIA sleuths revealed that Mohammed Azarudeen had bought powerful crackers from a shop in Selvapuram and segregated those chemicals to make bombs by watching YouTube.
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: The NIA took an accused in the Coimbatore car blast case to a cracker shop in Selvapuram for an inquiry. Inquiries by NIA sleuths revealed that Mohammed Azarudeen had bought powerful crackers from a shop in Selvapuram and segregated those chemicals to make bombs by watching YouTube.

Therefore, the officials took him to the cracker shop to gather information on the type of crackers he bought, quantity of purchase and whether he was alone or was accompanied by others. Based on his information, the NIA sleuths are likely to carry out further inquiries.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

NIA
Coimbatore
Cracker Shop
Car blast
Car blast case
Coimbatore car blast case

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in