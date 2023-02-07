AMMK not contesting Erode East by-poll: TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday announced that the party’s candidate will not contest Erode East Constituency by-poll on February 27.

"Considering the advice of the party leaders that it would be better to avoid contesting in this by-election, I hereby inform you that Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is not contesting this time," TTV Dhinakaran said.

He also announced that AMMK has not been allotted the cooker symbol by the Election Commission in the by-election.

The Chief Election Commissioner had informed in writing that the pressure cooker symbol allotted to the party that the symbol cannot be allotted during by-elections.