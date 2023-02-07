TamilNadu

AMMK not contesting Erode East by-poll: TTV Dhinakaran

He also announced that AMMK has not been allotted the cooker symbol by the Election Commission in the by-election
AMMK not contesting Erode East by-poll: TTV Dhinakaran
Online Desk

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday announced that the party’s candidate will not contest Erode East Constituency by-poll on February 27.

"Considering the advice of the party leaders that it would be better to avoid contesting in this by-election, I hereby inform you that Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam is not contesting this time," TTV Dhinakaran said.

He also announced that AMMK has not been allotted the cooker symbol by the Election Commission in the by-election.

The Chief Election Commissioner had informed in writing that the pressure cooker symbol allotted to the party that the symbol cannot be allotted during by-elections.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

DMK
AMMK
TTV Dhinakaran
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran
Candidate for Erode East by-poll
Erode East by-poll
Erode East by-polls
Erode East by-poll candidate
AIADMK party candidate
Erode East election

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in