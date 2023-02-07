AIADMK's Thennarasu to file nomination for Erode East by-poll today

CHENNAI: AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's pick to fight the Erode East by-poll, Thennarasu will file nomination today. Filing of nomination comes to an end on Tuesday.

The protracted legal-battle ended in favour of EPS and the Election Commission has authorised Tamizh Magan Hussain for AIADMK's official communication on Monday.

O Panneerselvam, having no choice but to bite the bullet, conceded Edappadi K Palaniswami's intraparty numerical strength and has decided to support 'two leaves' not Thennarasu. Senthil Murugan, OPS faction's candidate, has withdrawn his nomination.

Erode East will go into by-polls on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. The nomination can be filed from January 31 till February 7. Nominations would be scrutinised on February 8, and the last date for withdrawing nomination is on February 10.