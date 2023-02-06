Three Karaikal-based smugglers held, 2,400 IMFL bottles seized

Subsequently, the police conducted an inspection in the vehicle from which they seized 2,400 bottles. The police also arrested three persons in the vehicle who were later identified as Selva Ganapathi (22), Jayapal (40) and Rajappa (32) all from Karaikal in Puducherry. The police interrogation found that the smugglers transport the bottles from Niravi in Karaikal where an illegal brewing centre is functioning and distribute them to the people in and around Thanjavur.