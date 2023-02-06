Three Karaikal-based smugglers held, 2,400 IMFL bottles seized
TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police arrested three persons who smuggled IMFL bottles from Karaikal on Monday and seized nearly 2,400 bottles from them.
Thanjavur police received an information that a huge quantity of bottles were being smuggled, the prohibition and enforcement wing police led by inspector Suganthi conducted a vehicle inspection at Nanjikottai Road and stopped a vehicle on suspicion. On seeing the police, one of the occupants in the vehicle jumped out and escaped.
Subsequently, the police conducted an inspection in the vehicle from which they seized 2,400 bottles. The police also arrested three persons in the vehicle who were later identified as Selva Ganapathi (22), Jayapal (40) and Rajappa (32) all from Karaikal in Puducherry. The police interrogation found that the smugglers transport the bottles from Niravi in Karaikal where an illegal brewing centre is functioning and distribute them to the people in and around Thanjavur.
Police registered a case and are searching for the person who escaped.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android