Ranipet tops in Jal Jeevan Mission

CHENNAI: Ranipet district today ranks first in the implementation of the central government scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to supply all functional house holds with safe drinking water.

Ranipet Collector D Baskara Pandian, who was moved to neighbouring Tirupattur district, said the district administration’s aim was to ensure that all households are given potable water through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), in addition to improving the groundwater table.

“In 2020-21, a total of 395 works were taken up and completed in 79 village panchayats at a cost of Rs 26.31 crore, while the next financial year saw 838 works being completed in 173 panchayats covering a total of 28,915 households at an estimated cost of Rs.7.18 crore,” he told DTNext.

All these efforts took the district to the top of the table in Tamil Nadu according to the ranking compiled last December. “It is also ranked first in the ‘100% work completion’ category,” the Collector said, and added that a presentation on how the feats were achieved was made before JJM officials in New Delhi recently.

“The success of the scheme can be gauged from the lack of water-related agitations by the public in the district,” he pointed out.