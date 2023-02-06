MoU signed with MKU to enhance global competitiveness of agro-food clusters

MADURAI: To increase global competitiveness of agro food clusters, the Agro Food Trade Center (AFTC), Madurai, has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU).

S Rathinavelu, Chairman and Managing Director of AFTC said, “With this MoU, we hope to generate a synergistic effect on the domestic and international agro food trade markets and academia. In addition, this MoU facilitates development of new academic programmes based on industry demands, such as ‘export management’ and ‘agripreneurship,’ as well as skill development programmes, collaborative research and consulting services for the industry.”

Further, he added that the MoU was aimed at utilising the resources and competence at MKU and the Agro Food Trade Center to increase the export competitiveness of the agro food industry. During the signing of the MoU, MKU Vice Chancellor J Kumar, said, “Madurai Kamaraj University, which has a wealth of resources and potential, is eager to collaborate with industries to provide consulting services, update academic programmes to reflect the current environment and promote research and entrepreneurship.”