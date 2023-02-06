'Kalaignar Memorial library to be dedicated for public use soon'
MADURAI: The Kalaignar Memorial library, which’s nearing completion in Madurai, will soon be dedicated to the public, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, said in Madurai at a programme on Monday evening.
Minister Udhayanidhi said except for foundation laid for the AIIMS project in Madurai years ago, nothing happened, but the Kalaignar memorial library works, which’re taken up even later after the AIIMS project foundation laying work are nearing completion. It’s certainly a strong indication of the difference between an active government and an inactive government, he said. The Union government’s delay in the AIIMS project in Madurai would be a campaign issue ahead of next Lok Sabha polls, he added.
During the programme, credit facilities to the tune of Rs170 crore were extended to 71,000 beneficiaries, who belong to women self help groups numbering 9,344 under the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women. Amidst a large gathering, the Minister also inaugurated thirty development projects facilitated at a cost of Rs 8.65 crore.
P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, Su Venkatesan, Madurai MP, G Thalapathy, Madurai urban south district secretary of DMK and Collector S Aneesh Sekhar spoke on the occasion.
