'Kalaignar Memorial library to be dedicated for public use soon'

Minister Udhayanidhi said except for foundation laid for the AIIMS project in Madurai years ago, nothing happened, but the Kalaignar memorial library works, which’re taken up even later after the AIIMS project foundation laying work are nearing completion. It’s certainly a strong indication of the difference between an active government and an inactive government, he said. The Union government’s delay in the AIIMS project in Madurai would be a campaign issue ahead of next Lok Sabha polls, he added.