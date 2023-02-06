Implement Adi Dravidar schemes without delay: Stalin tells officials

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has instructed officials to implement welfare schemes and development works meant for Adi Dravidar and tribal people without delay.

Chairing a review of the implementation of schemes meant for Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare at the state Secretariat, Stalin instructed officials to make full use of the funds meant for the department and expedite the development of burial grounds and roads leading to the burial grounds in rural areas.

Advising the department officials to coordinate with the commissioner of land administration and district collectors to distribute free pattas to SC and ST people, the Chief Minister also ordered officials to survey the lands for pattas already issued to them and help them construct houses in such lands. Asking them to hold weekly review meetings with rural development department officials in connection with housing development for SC/ST people, the CM also said that officials must pay special attention to implementing the projects under the PM's Village scheme. The Chief Minister specifically instructed officials to ensure that victims of sexual harassment get financial assistance, job opportunities, jobs on humanitarian grounds and educational assistance without delay. State Adi Dravidar welfare minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and senior bureaucrats were present during the review.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also issued orders to allot Rs 17.80 crore to develop a dedicated global information system center at the headquarters of Chennai Metro water.