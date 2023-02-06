HC asks EPS, OPS to file plea on KC Palanisamy's appeal

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam to file their responses on an appeal preferred by former parliamentarian KC Palanisamy.

A division bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice PT Asha passed the direction on hearing the appeal challenging the order of a single judge dismissing KCP's petition challenging the joint decision of removing the appellant from the party.

The single judge held that the KCP was dismissed from the party in 2018 and he approached the court only in 2021. The single judge added that he could not condone the delay.

Palaniswamy in his petition stated that the Supreme Court had given ninety days time from October 2021 for the people who were unable to file petitions from March 2020 to October 2021 due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

He further argued that since the coordinator and joint coordinator are not elected by the party cadres, they don't have the power to sack him from the party. The matter has been adjourned by four weeks.