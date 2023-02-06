Erode East by-election: Filing of nominations to end tomorrow

CHENNAI: The filing of nominations for the Erode East by-election is to end tomorrow, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

In the by-election, Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) candidate AM Siva Prashanth, and AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu are contesting. T Senthil Murugan on behalf of the OPS faction and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Menaka Navaneedhan have filed their nomination papers. Apart from this, several political parties and independent candidates have also filed their papers.

So far, a total of 46 candidates have filed their nominations for the Erode by-election. It is to be noted that Edappadi K Palaniswami's candidate KS Thennarasu will file his papers tomorrow.

The Erode East Constituency by-election is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the filing of nominations on January 31. Scrutiny of the nominations would take place on February 8, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination is on February 10 and the votes would be counted on March 2.