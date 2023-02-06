Election observer to reach Erode East constituency today

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India on Monday appointed expenditure, general and police observers for the Erode East assembly by-poll.

Gautam Kumar has been deployed as expenditure observer, while Raj Kumar Yadav and Suresh Kumar Chadive have been deployed as general observer and police observer respectively. Chadive had arrived in Erode and the other officials were expected to arrive on Monday afternoon, according to ECI communication.

The Erode East constituency by-polls will be held on February 27 and results will be announced on March 2.

All areas in the constituency were brought under enhanced monitoring to ensure conduct of free and fair polls. This urban constituency has 1,10,713 men voters, 1,16,440 women voters and 23 from other gender.