TamilNadu

ECI authorises Dr Tamizh Hussian for all AIADMK official communication

A letter from the ECI also mentioned Hussain, Presidium Chairman of AIADMK wherein he has forwarded Form 'A' & 'B' to set up candidate on behalf of AIADMK for the purpose of ongoing bye-election in 98-Erode (East) Assembly Constituency in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Dr. A. Tamizhmahan Hussain, ECI Letter
Dr. A. Tamizhmahan Hussain, ECI Letter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India authorised Dr. A. Tamizhmahan Hussain, Presidium Chairman for all official communication on behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party for limited purpose of putting up its candidate in the ongoing by-election in Erode East constituency.

A letter from the ECI also mentioned Hussain, Presidium Chairman of AIADMK wherein he has forwarded Form 'A' & 'B' to set up candidate on behalf of AIADMK for the purpose of ongoing bye-election in 98-Erode (East) Assembly Constituency in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

AIADMK
Election Commission of India
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
Erode (East) Assembly constituency
Dr. A. Tamizhmahan Hussain
official communication

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in