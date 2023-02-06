ECI authorises Dr Tamizh Hussian for all AIADMK official communication

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India authorised Dr. A. Tamizhmahan Hussain, Presidium Chairman for all official communication on behalf of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party for limited purpose of putting up its candidate in the ongoing by-election in Erode East constituency.

A letter from the ECI also mentioned Hussain, Presidium Chairman of AIADMK wherein he has forwarded Form 'A' & 'B' to set up candidate on behalf of AIADMK for the purpose of ongoing bye-election in 98-Erode (East) Assembly Constituency in the state of Tamil Nadu.