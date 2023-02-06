Doctors are Gods, let them not waste their time in litigation: HC

CHENNAI: While dismissing a batch of petitions filed by non-resident PG doctors for a direction to post them at urban hospitals where all the facilities are available to offer their capability at full strength, the Madras High Court noted that the patients look at doctors who treat them like a God and added, "Let not Gods waste their time in litigation."

Justice N Anand Venkatesh ruled that PG doctors cannot be heard to say that they will work only if all the facilities are available when a precious life is saved and the court expects doctors to maintain that standard and render service.

"The PG doctors must bear in mind that the state government has spent a lot of money on them and their services are attempted to be utilized," the judge wrote, adding, "PG doctors cannot take the stand that they will only work in the hospitals with all facilities. If this stand is to be sustained, the services of most of the non-service PG doctors cannot be utilized during the bond period."

According to the petitioners, since they had completed PG medical courses, they were forced to work in Primary Health Centers, Upgraded Primary Health Centers, and Additional Primary Health Centers in villages.

"Though we have executed a bond to render service at a government facility for two years while joining the PG course, the PHCs, UPHCs, and APHCs do not have enough facilities to utilize our specialization," the petitioners argued and prayed for appointing them in an urban medical facility.

The judge opined that the petitioners were never forced to join the PHCs and they were given the option and accordingly, they have opted for UPHCs and APHCs. After having so opted, the petitioners cannot be allowed to wriggle out by stating that they do not have the necessary facilities in those PHCs.

"There are various instances where doctors with specialisation have rendered their services in remote villages and rural areas without any facilities and they have paved the way for creating new facilities for the poor people. This is the attitude with which the doctors are expected to render their services," the judge pointed out and dismissed the pleas.