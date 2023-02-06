30 years later, Pattukkottai station goods yard resumes service

The broad gauge works for Tiruvarur-Pattukkottai-Karaikudi had commenced in 2012 and was completed in 2019 and at present, trains are being operated in these lines. As a part of the expansion programme, a fund of Rs 8 crore was allocated for establishing a goods yard with adequate facilities and they were completed recently. On Monday, the goods yards resumed activities and the lorry owners and loadmen along with the other workers conducted a pooja and started loading paddy for hulling in the presence of Senior Regional Manager N Uma Maheswari, Rail transport inspector Bethuraj, Pattukkottai railway station master Marutha Pandian and others were present.