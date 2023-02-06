1,400 automated rain gauges in TN soon for precise updates
COIMBATORE: Measuring the pattern of rains with accuracy may soon get easier as works are progressing fast to install 1,400 automated rain gauges across the state.
“Procurement process is underway for these telemetric rain gauges. In another couple of months, these technologically advanced gauges will be installed across the state by replacing the manual gauges. They measure rain automatically and data will be transferred to the server. In around 50 locations, where there is no network, the rain gauges were to be connected through satellites,” said Dr SP Ramanathan, head of the Agro Climate Research Centre of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).
He is also the technical committee member appointed by the state government for procurement of rain gauges. The precision information on the rainfall scenario may be highly beneficial for farmers to plan their cultivation patterns.
“More rain gauges become a necessity due to prevailing variations in rain. Isolated downpour happens even in a smaller radius, which therefore makes it difficult to assess accurately the quantity of rains received by a respective district or village with the existing system of measurement. The farmers will be immensely benefited once the new system comes into use,” he said.
Of the total 1,400 automatic rain gauges planned, even if an approximate of 600 gauges are fixed in coastal areas, river beds and vulnerable localities, a minimum of two can be installed in each of the 385 blocks across Tamil Nadu.
“Places for fixing the gauges were identified and awaiting supply from vendors. By assessing the accurate data of rainfall, it would be possible to make a good forecast and provide a wealth of information to farmers. Currently, there are over 100 manual rain gauges installed by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) across the state,” Ramanathan said.
Apart from the total 385 automated weather stations, which became defunct for the last few years due to lack of funds, 255 were revived into functioning mode in the last few months. These AWS were first of its kind across the country installed in Tamil Nadu.
Thirty AWS were to be relocated on the request of farmers and site identification is underway, while for the remaining, the Disaster Management in the Revenue Administration is in the process of setting up 100 new AWS.
ENHANCING WEATHER PREDICTION
• Works in progress to install 1,400 telemetric rain gauges in Tamil Nadu.
• In places without a network, around 50 rain gauges are linked through satellites.
• Site identification for setting up these automated rain gauges completed.
• 100 new AWS to be set up across the state.
• Of the 385 defunct AWS, 255 revived.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android