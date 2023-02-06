1,400 automated rain gauges in TN soon for precise updates

Thirty AWS were to be relocated on the request of farmers and site identification is underway, while for the remaining, the Disaster Management in the Revenue Administration is in the process of setting up 100 new AWS.

ENHANCING WEATHER PREDICTION

• Works in progress to install 1,400 telemetric rain gauges in Tamil Nadu.

• In places without a network, around 50 rain gauges are linked through satellites.

• Site identification for setting up these automated rain gauges completed.

• 100 new AWS to be set up across the state.

• Of the 385 defunct AWS, 255 revived.