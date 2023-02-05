Ready to quit, will back ‘Two Leaves’ nominee only: OPS

CHENNAI: With the clock ticking for the Erode bypoll and the status of AIADMK’s Two Leaves symbol hanging in the balance, the principal opposition party has rolled out the election process, sending forms to all members of the party general council to submit the affidavits. The move comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court directive stating that the AIADMK general council could select the candidate for the Erode East bypoll.

AIADMK presidium chairman A Thamizh Magan Hussain said following the Apex Court order, affidavits have been sent to all the general council members on Friday. Accordingly, all the members will have to submit their respective affidavits by 7 pm on February 5 at the AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah. After receiving the affidavits, the EPS faction is expected to send them to the Election Commission of India.

In another twist to the tale, the camp led by ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam declared his intention to support whoever contests on the party’s Two Leaves symbol. “The development is seen as a move in favour of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, but a clear picture will emerge only when forms A and B are accepted by the Election Commission. Further, the BJP leaders are constantly discussing the prospects of a united AIADMK,” said an AIADMK senior with OPS camp.

“We will support the candidate who contests on Two Leaves,” said R Vaithilingam, former minister and a close confidante of Panneerselvam. His statement came on the same day when Tamizh Maghan Hussain urged the general council members to decide on the party candidate.

“The decision by the OPS camp came after Palaniswami categorically ruled out any compromise. Even if the EC denies the Two Leaves symbol, our leader is confident of fighting the polls without any alliance,” said a senior AIADMK leader.

EPS had also conveyed to the second-rung leaders to be ready in case of any breakup in the alliance with the BJP, the party senior added recalling AIADMK leaders C Ponnaiyan and D Jayakumar reacted strongly to the BJP after EPS unveiled strategy to go alone if his faction is denied the party symbol.