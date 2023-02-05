‘No chance of unified AIADMK till TTV indulges in active politics’

MADURAI: As long as TTV Dhinakaran, general secretary, AMMK, indulges in active politics, there is no possibility of uniting the AIADMK, Thanga Tamilselvan, DMK north district secretary, Theni said on Saturday.

After interacting with the tribal community in parts of tribal hamlets near Bodinayakkanur in Theni district, Tamilselvan told reporters that the DMK led combine would achieve a massive victory in the ensuing bypoll from Erode East constituency.

Further, he said even if all parties forge a coalition, they could not defeat the DMK-led front.