Ma Su to visit Japan on a five day official visit

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with health secretary P Senthil Kumar will be travelling to Japan on a five day official visit to understand the cancer treatment and management protocols in Japan.

Health minister said that Japan leads in early detection and treatment of cancer so Tamil Nadu is looking forward to implement the treatment protocols followed by Japan International Cooperation Agency in the State.

He said that about 70,000-80,000 cancer cases are detected every year and cancer can be completely cured if diagnosed and treated at an early stage.

Thus, the health department team will visit Japan to understand the medical framework for early diagnosis and treatment of cancer, as per the directions of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

After observing the management of cancer in Japan, the team of doctors will be trained for the implementation of the treatment plan in Tamil Nadu. He said that JICA is already helping Tamil Nadu with several developmental projects.

Talking about the National Health Mission allocation, he said that Union Health Ministry has been requested to grant the pending allocation and funds are in the pipeline.

Regarding AIIMS Madurai, he said that the Union Government is being notified on the developments and funds allocation has been requested accordingly. The admission to the college has already been done with classes beginning at Ramanathapuram Medical College and Hospital.