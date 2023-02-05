Kongu region Stalin’s fort not AIADMK’s, says Senthilbalaji
COIMBATORE: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji said the ‘Kongu’ region is now a fort of Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Speaking to reporters, while campaigning for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode East bypoll, Senthilbalaji asked how many corporations and local bodies did AIADMK win in the recent polls?
“The Kongu region is a fort of Chief Minister MK Stalin. While the DMK has fulfilled 85 per cent of its poll promises in the last one and a half years, the remaining promises will also be fulfilled gradually,” he said.
The Minister said that the system of taking monthly readings for electricity bills would be implemented soon. “There exists a shortage of field staff by 50 per cent. Also, works are underway to issue tenders for purchasing smart meters. The AIADMK is trying to create an image as if electricity was not hiked during their 10-year rule,” he said.
Further, the Minister said that domestic consumers, who paid Rs 1,120 for 600 units of electricity in 2010 during the DMK rule, were forced to pay Rs 2,440 for 600 units in 2017 during the AIADMK’s rule. He also said that efforts have been taken to increase the free power given to power loom units from 750 units to 1,000 units and 200 units to 300 units for handloom units.
