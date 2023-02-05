Kongu region Stalin’s fort not AIADMK’s, says Senthilbalaji

Further, the Minister said that domestic consumers, who paid Rs 1,120 for 600 units of electricity in 2010 during the DMK rule, were forced to pay Rs 2,440 for 600 units in 2017 during the AIADMK’s rule. He also said that efforts have been taken to increase the free power given to power loom units from 750 units to 1,000 units and 200 units to 300 units for handloom units.