Keep harvesters rent in check: CPI

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan and Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam general secretary Sami Natarajan urged the state to ensure adequate compensation to farmers for crop loss due to sudden rain in the Delta districts.

Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam said that the state should pay due attention and take steps to get crop insurance compensation to all the affected farmers. “If the harvest is delayed by more than 10 days, there will be a shortage of harvesting machines and rent will be hiked. Therefore, we urge the state to bring suitable harvesters from other districts and control rent hikes,” Natarajan said.

