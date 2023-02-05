Edu dept invites suggestions to upgrade & set up primary schools

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has invited suggestions from respective district education officers to upgrade existing primary schools to middle schools and additionally set up primary schools in new locations.

Meanwhile, the education department is said to be gathering this information ahead of the budget session.

The information that will be sent by the district education officers will include Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, as per the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

According to the DEE circular, for setting up a new primary school, it is vital to have enough student strength in the area. And for identifying an apt location to start a primary school, the Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) and district coordinators have been directed to be involved in the work.

Meanwhile, for the upgradation of primary schools to middle schools, the education officials have been instructed to detail the requirements such as added class rooms, toilets and area around the school to set up new facilities.

Incidentally, it is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu government had also planned to upgrade 165 middle and high schools across the State for the academic year 2022-23, according to the suggestions sought from the Chief Education Officers (CEOs), last year.