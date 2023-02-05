DGE extends deadline to apply for NMMS exam to Feb 7

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has extended the deadline to apply for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam till February 7.

As per DGE press note, Class 8 students studying in government and government-aided schools have been directed to apply for NMMS for the academic year 2022-2023.

But, owing to several administrative reasons, the deadline to apply for the exam has been extended to February 7 from 3rd, noted the circular.