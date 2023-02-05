85% affidavits received: AIADMK's Thamizh Magan Hussain

CHENNAI: With the two-day deadline given by Supreme Court to choose Erode East by-poll candidate by the AIADMK General Council coming to an end soon, the party's Presidium Chairman A Thamizh Magan Hussain has informed 85 percent of the affidavits have been received from GC members.

Counting of the number of affidavits received as of 7 pm today is going on.

The received affidavits would be sent to the Election Commission on Monday.