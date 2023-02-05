85% affidavits received: AIADMK's Thamizh Magan Hussain

CHENNAI: With the two-day deadline given by Supreme Court to choose Erode East by-poll candidate by the AIADMK General Council coming to an end soon, the party's Presidium Chairman A Thamizh Magan Hussain has informed 85 percent of the affidavits have been received from GC members.
Counting of the number of affidavits received as of 7 pm today is going on.
The received affidavits would be sent to the Election Commission on Monday.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android