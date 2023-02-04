Wife murders drunk man in Wallajapet; arrested

RANIPET: Police in Wallajapet arrested a woman for murdering her husband who allegedly used to harass and assault her regularly under the influence of alcohol. Police said Elumalai (48), a construction worker and resident of Ozhugur village near Wallajapet, was married to Kalaiselvi (38) who was employed in a leather tannery. The couple has two children. Officials said Elumalai was a habitual drinker and would frequently harass and assault her. On Thursday night, he came home drunk as usual and picked up a quarrel with Kalaiselvi. When the argument became heated, he tried to assault her. In a bid to defend herself, Kalaiselvi picked up a knife and cut Elumalai’s throat, killing him on the spot. Their neighbours who heard the melee informed Wallajapet police who rushed to the spot. They retrieved his body and sent it to the Vellore government medical hospital for postmortem examination and arrested Kalaiselvi.